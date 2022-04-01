Miraflores Films: With This Light, Documentary Feature About the Life and Legacy of Sor María Rosa Leggol, to Screen in Vatican City

Miraflores Films documentary to have a private screening for Diplomatic Corps, Vatican officials and Rome-based priests and Nuns (religious orders from Latin America this Monday, April 4th, before a special meeting with Pope Francis to discuss Sor María Rosa's legacy.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miraflores Films' first feature-length documentary With This Light, directed by Nicole Bernardi-Reis and Laura Bermúdez, has been granted a private screening for Pope Francis and invited guests this Monday, April 4th, 2022, at Vatican City in Rome, followed by a meeting with His Holiness about the important legacy of Sister María Rosa.

With This Light illuminates the exceptional and significant life of Sister María Rosa Leggol; during her 70 years as a Franciscan nun, Sister Maria Rosa Leggol helped more than 87,000 Honduran children escape poverty and abuse. The film explores the determination of Sister María Rosa Leggol as she overcame dictatorships, military coups, and natural disasters - and her inspiring legacy, revealed through young women and children in modern-day Honduras.

Sister María Rosa Leggol was raised in an orphanage; after she met several School Sisters of St. Francis, she decided to carry their charge as her life's mission. Sister Maria Rosa opened her first orphanage in 1964 and started the non-profit organization Sociedad Amigos de los Niños (SAN) in 1966. Her impact continues in the present through the organization's entrepreneurial and educational programs, creating opportunities for the poor throughout Honduras.

With This Light executive producer and founder of Miraflores Films Jessica Sarowitz said, "We are honored by His Holiness' interest in seeing our documentary, which we made to honor a real-life heroine. We are grateful to the team of L'Osservatore Romano Spanish edition and to the Honduras embassy to the Holy See for making this tribute happen next week, and look forward to a beautiful day filled with love and learnings."

The private screening will be followed by a panel discussion including the film's co-directors, Nicole Bernardi-Reis and Laura Bermúdez, and Ms. Sarowitz.

