A comeback week, but ATX TR bilanced Q1 with a fall of more than 14 per cent. News came from Wienerberger, VIG (2), Pierer Mobility, FACC, Andritz and Public Finance Austria. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,11% to 6.785,89 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -13,54%. Up to now there were 31 days with a positive and 34 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 17,77% away, from the low 14,26%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,93%, the weakest is Monday with -1,07%. These are the best-performers this week: Kapsch TrafficCom 16,72% in front of Frequentis 8,3% and Verbund 7,13%. And the following stocks performed worst: Bawag -7,74% in front of Palfinger -4,2% and Lenzing -3,48%. Further highlights this week: Frequentis for 3 days ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...