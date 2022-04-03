Wienerberger: Brick company Wienerberger Group is looking back on 2021, the most successful business year in the company's history. In the reporting year, external revenues increased by 18% to almost Euro 4.0 bn (2020: € 3.4 bn) and EBITDA grew by an outstanding 24% to Euro 694 mn (2020: Euro 558 mn), a performance achieved through proactive margin management and strict cost discipline. In its combined Annual and Sustainability Report, Wienerberger provides a comprehensive overview of the current corporate strategy and the ESG priorities implemented in this context. For the first time, the Annual Report is available as an online document and can be viewed via an interactive micro-site containing detailed information on all current projects and targets. Heimo Scheuch, CEO of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...