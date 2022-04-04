Catella - Property Investment Management: Catella Real Estate AG looks back on a successful fiscal year 2021 and welcomes new Managing Director Andreas Wesner

MUNICH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 was another very successful year for Catella Real Estate AG (CREAG), both operationally and financially. CREAG kicks off 2022 in January with its 15th anniversary and a new spokesperson at the helm. Andreas Wesner joins the Management Board of CREAG as of April 1, where he will continue to drive the growth strategies of the "Catella Property Investment Management" business unit.

With a transaction volume of around EUR 1.3 billion, the EUR 1 billion mark was clearly exceeded in 2021. The equity placed by the investment management company in 2021 will be just under the billion mark at more than EUR 950 million. With 19 open-ended, regulated real estate funds developed with a variety of investment strategies in terms of risk/return ratios, property type and property location, investors gain access to various European markets and professional portfolio and asset management through CREAG. CREAG currently offers four Article-8 products for sale, consciously and actively fulfilling its responsibility to the environment, the economy and society. In October last year, together with Bank J. Safra Sarasin, CREAG received the prestigious Scope Award in the category Best Asset Manager "ESG Commercial Real Estate" for its commitment to sustainability.

Furthermore, in order to fulfill this responsibility, CREAG has set itself 18 transparent and concrete sustainability targets up to the year 2025 in its newly published "CREAG Sustainability Strategy 2025". CREAG uses these to manage its sustainability activities, pursuing a clear vision of making a positive contribution to the sustainable development of the environment, the economy and society.

Since its founding in 2007, the company has developed into one of the leading investment managers in Germany, with assets under management of currently just under EUR 7 billion and around 100 employees.

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, Andreas Wesner will take over the function as Managing Director of CREAG. Mr. Wesner has many years of extensive experience in the German and European real estate market as well as in the regulated fund business. He joins Catella after holding the position of Head of Transactions - Northern Continental Europe at LaSalle Investment Management. Prior to LaSalle, Mr. Wesner worked for AXA Investment Managers and The Carlyle Group in investment management and acquisitions.

"I am looking forward to the new challenges and the opportunity to join CREAG and its talented team. My past 20 years in real estate investment in Germany and Europe are a very good basis to further develop CREAG's path to become a leading pan-European investment manager," says Andreas Wesner.

Timo Nurminen, Head of Property Investment Management at Catella welcomes Andreas Wesner to the team: "We are delighted to welcome Andreas Wesner to the CREAG team. CREAG plays a key role in the growth strategy of the business unit "Catella Property Investment Management". Mr. Wesner's broad expertise and experience will support the implementation of CREAG's future growth and expansion," says Timo Nurminen.

