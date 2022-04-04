DJ Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

Luxembourg April 4, 2022 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meetings"), which will be held on Wednesday 4 May 2022.

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, Aperam is taking precautionary measures to limit the exposure for its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Given the outbreak of this coronavirus, the Board of Directors of Aperam decided to hold this year's General Meetings without a physical presence, as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view thereof, arrangements are made to provide for the opportunity for shareholders to vote electronically, and by proxy voting.

The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 20 April 2022 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time.

The convening notice, the annual report 2021, the voting forms, the Long-Term Incentive Plan presentation and all other meeting documentation will be available on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under Investors - Equity investors - Annual General Meeting - 4 May 2022 - General Meetings of Shareholders.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering 1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

Contacts

Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304

