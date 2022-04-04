Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 14/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-04-04 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 29.04.2022 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 - Saunum Group SAUNA Public offering TLN 11.04.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 08.04.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Tuul Mobility TUUL100027FA Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Notice on General TLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA02525A LTGNA02525A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 Apranga APG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 K2 LT K2LT Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Coupon payment date TLN IUTE110026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 INVL Technology INC1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 DelfinGroup DGR Activity results, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Grigeo GRG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, VLN other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de