Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 14/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-04-04 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 29.04.2022 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 - Saunum Group SAUNA Public offering TLN 11.04.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 08.04.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Tuul Mobility TUUL100027FA Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Notice on General TLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA02525A LTGNA02525A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 Apranga APG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 K2 LT K2LT Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Coupon payment date TLN IUTE110026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 INVL Technology INC1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 DelfinGroup DGR Activity results, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Grigeo GRG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, VLN other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.