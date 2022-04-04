Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
04.04.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 14/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-04-04 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.03.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Audited annual    RIG  
   29.04.2022  Altum ALTM             report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  31.03.2022 - Saunum Group SAUNA         Public offering   TLN  
   11.04.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.04.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.06.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.04.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Sales figures    TLN  
   08.04.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T         Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2022 Tuul Mobility TUUL100027FA     Initial       TLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Notice on General  TLN  
                           meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCA02525A LTGNA02525A      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2022 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA    Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2022 Apranga APG1L           Notice on General  VLN  
                           meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA         Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2022 K2 LT K2LT             Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2022 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.    Coupon payment date TLN  
          IUTE110026A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2022 INVL Technology INC1L       Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2022 DelfinGroup DGR          Activity results, 3    
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.04.2022 AUGA group AUG1L          Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.04.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.04.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.04.2022 Grigeo GRG1L            Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.04.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.04.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.04.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L       Interim report,   VLN  
                           other           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.04.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.04.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L         Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.04.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Dividend ex-date   RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
