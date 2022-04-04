KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group
Regulated information - 4 April 2022, 8h00
Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:
- 2021 annual report of KBC Group)
- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting of KBC Group on 5 May 2022)
Following documents will be available on 8 April 2022:
- 2021 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Groupen/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/general-meetings)
