Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 Ticker-Symbol: KDB 
Tradegate
04.04.22
09:04 Uhr
65,24 Euro
-0,18
-0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,1665,2209:41
65,1665,2209:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2022 | 08:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group
Regulated information - 4 April 2022, 8h00

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

- 2021 annual report of KBC Group)
- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting of KBC Group on 5 May 2022)


Following documents will be available on 8 April 2022:

- 2021 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Groupen/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/general-meetings)

Attachment

  • 20220404-grp-agenda-oproeping-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2e4da16-5dfb-4116-9c6a-8b9ecd5d1b56)

KBC GROEP NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.