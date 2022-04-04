Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2022 | 08:05
GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision complete the transaction with ORIG BENE for the sale of stores in the Netherlands and Belgium

Charenton-le-Pont, France, Schiphol, the Netherlands and Graz, Austria (4 April 2022 - 8:00 am CEST) - EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision and the Optic Retail International Group BENE, a member of MPG Austria ("ORIG/MPG"), announced today that the companies have completed the transaction for ORIG/MPG to acquire 142 EyeWish stores in the Netherlands and 35 GrandOptical stores in Belgium. This follows the commitments agreed upon with the European Commission on March 23, 2021, as part of the acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorLuxottica. EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision and ORIG/MPG confirm that European Commission has approved the transaction.

Attachment

  • GrandVision and EssilorLuxottica Press Release Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/757fc56e-54f2-4701-a91c-b5c998bf09ed)

