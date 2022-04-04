DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 April 2022 it purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 250,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.244 GBP1.050 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.232 GBP1.038 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.239870 GBP1.044295

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 1 April 2022 the Company purchased a total of 1,100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on London Stock Exchange. The price paid per ordinary shares was GBP1.0440.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 713,366,823 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details