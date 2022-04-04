DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
4 April 2022
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 1 April 2022 it purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 250,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.244 GBP1.050 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.232 GBP1.038 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.239870 GBP1.044295
The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.
In addition, on 1 April 2022 the Company purchased a total of 1,100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on London Stock Exchange. The price paid per ordinary shares was GBP1.0440.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 713,366,823 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1561 1.234 XDUB 08:15:00 00058070197TRLO0 6605 1.242 XDUB 08:25:37 00058070585TRLO0 7166 1.242 XDUB 08:44:20 00058071140TRLO0 814 1.240 XDUB 08:44:20 00058071141TRLO0 71 1.240 XDUB 08:53:00 00058071356TRLO0 6865 1.240 XDUB 09:07:05 00058071808TRLO0 7381 1.236 XDUB 09:26:08 00058072271TRLO0 1133 1.242 XDUB 09:53:00 00058073164TRLO0 10464 1.242 XDUB 09:53:00 00058073165TRLO0 1970 1.242 XDUB 09:53:00 00058073166TRLO0 1172 1.240 XDUB 10:04:35 00058073684TRLO0 1750 1.240 XDUB 10:04:35 00058073685TRLO0 7765 1.240 XDUB 10:34:50 00058075041TRLO0 1700 1.244 XDUB 11:13:18 00058076446TRLO0 1494 1.244 XDUB 11:16:51 00058076524TRLO0 835 1.244 XDUB 11:16:54 00058076526TRLO0 7792 1.244 XDUB 11:16:54 00058076527TRLO0 1750 1.244 XDUB 11:17:54 00058076565TRLO0 1750 1.244 XDUB 11:23:30 00058076715TRLO0 13899 1.244 XDUB 11:23:30 00058076716TRLO0 980 1.242 XDUB 11:37:33 00058077140TRLO0 209 1.242 XDUB 11:37:33 00058077141TRLO0 349 1.242 XDUB 11:37:33 00058077142TRLO0 617 1.242 XDUB 11:37:43 00058077147TRLO0 374 1.242 XDUB 11:37:43 00058077148TRLO0 4728 1.242 XDUB 11:37:43 00058077149TRLO0 1088 1.236 XDUB 12:01:15 00058077750TRLO0 3252 1.240 XDUB 12:25:17 00058078465TRLO0 9298 1.240 XDUB 12:25:17 00058078466TRLO0 1352 1.240 XDUB 12:25:17 00058078467TRLO0 2192 1.240 XDUB 12:25:17 00058078468TRLO0 2473 1.240 XDUB 12:33:30 00058078730TRLO0 6832 1.240 XDUB 12:33:30 00058078731TRLO0 1205 1.240 XDUB 13:11:30 00058080092TRLO0 972 1.240 XDUB 13:11:30 00058080093TRLO0 5100 1.240 XDUB 13:11:30 00058080094TRLO0 1718 1.240 XDUB 13:11:30 00058080095TRLO0 1750 1.240 XDUB 13:11:30 00058080096TRLO0 1461 1.240 XDUB 13:11:30 00058080097TRLO0 974 1.240 XDUB 13:21:50 00058080461TRLO0 1980 1.240 XDUB 13:21:50 00058080462TRLO0 6819 1.238 XDUB 13:28:15 00058080644TRLO0 6737 1.238 XDUB 14:07:42 00058082241TRLO0 6600 1.238 XDUB 14:08:10 00058082265TRLO0 3959 1.240 XDUB 14:17:24 00058082776TRLO0 1323 1.240 XDUB 14:18:20 00058082795TRLO0 1750 1.236 XDUB 14:24:50 00058083010TRLO0 2543 1.236 XDUB 14:24:50 00058083011TRLO0 1280 1.238 XDUB 14:32:54 00058083419TRLO0 6128 1.238 XDUB 14:32:54 00058083420TRLO0 7288 1.236 XDUB 14:50:54 00058084191TRLO0 1379 1.236 XDUB 14:51:04 00058084199TRLO0 1700 1.236 XDUB 14:51:04 00058084200TRLO0 1617 1.232 XDUB 15:01:50 00058084736TRLO0 1754 1.236 XDUB 15:23:19 00058085686TRLO0 2233 1.236 XDUB 15:23:19 00058085687TRLO0 900 1.236 XDUB 15:23:19 00058085688TRLO0 5277 1.236 XDUB 15:23:19 00058085689TRLO0 1802 1.238 XDUB 15:25:14 00058085839TRLO0 5887 1.238 XDUB 15:25:14 00058085840TRLO0 1900 1.238 XDUB 15:25:14 00058085841TRLO0 2540 1.238 XDUB 15:25:14 00058085842TRLO0 1750 1.238 XDUB 15:25:38 00058085858TRLO0 966 1.238 XDUB 15:25:50 00058085860TRLO0 1750 1.238 XDUB 15:25:50 00058085861TRLO0 1900 1.238 XDUB 15:25:50 00058085862TRLO0 7038 1.240 XDUB 15:47:56 00058087263TRLO0 7615 1.240 XDUB 15:47:56 00058087264TRLO0 7046 1.242 XDUB 16:01:23 00058088069TRLO0 2600 1.242 XDUB 16:11:55 00058088837TRLO0 2600 1.242 XDUB 16:11:55 00058088838TRLO0 2227 1.242 XDUB 16:11:55 00058088839TRLO0 141 1.240 XDUB 16:11:55 00058088840TRLO0 6330 1.240 XDUB 16:16:07 00058089170TRLO0 704 1.240 XDUB 16:20:10 00058089392TRLO0 3076 1.240 XDUB 16:20:10 00058089393TRLO0
London Stock ExchangeNumber of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 742 104.20 XLON 08:15:00 00058070200TRLO0 1758 104.20 XLON 08:15:00 00058070201TRLO0 1000 105.00 XLON 08:25:37 00058070586TRLO0 890 105.00 XLON 08:25:37 00058070587TRLO0 1000 105.00 XLON 08:25:50 00058070595TRLO0 606 105.00 XLON 08:25:50 00058070596TRLO0 2500 105.00 XLON 08:27:05 00058070646TRLO0 170 104.60 XLON 08:29:50 00058070693TRLO0 3 104.60 XLON 08:44:20 00058071142TRLO0 158 104.60 XLON 09:07:05 00058071809TRLO0 3026 104.60 XLON 09:07:05 00058071810TRLO0 3308 104.60 XLON 09:35:50 00058072545TRLO0 2400 104.60 XLON 10:00:57 00058073428TRLO0 856 104.60 XLON 10:00:57 00058073429TRLO0 1500 104.60 XLON 10:04:42 00058073688TRLO0 1350 104.60 XLON 10:04:42 00058073689TRLO0 114 104.60 XLON 10:05:42 00058073762TRLO0 2000 104.60 XLON 10:05:42 00058073763TRLO0 2000 104.80 XLON 10:36:51 00058075101TRLO0 2217 104.80 XLON 10:36:51 00058075102TRLO0 3243 104.40 XLON 11:37:33 00058077139TRLO0 78 104.20 XLON 12:01:12 00058077744TRLO0 97 104.20 XLON 12:01:12 00058077745TRLO0 3468 104.20 XLON 12:01:12 00058077746TRLO0 782 104.00 XLON 12:01:12 00058077747TRLO0 2000 104.20 XLON 12:01:12 00058077748TRLO0 2000 104.20 XLON 12:01:13 00058077749TRLO0 1130 104.20 XLON 12:48:36 00058079420TRLO0 1600 104.20 XLON 12:48:36 00058079421TRLO0 423 104.20 XLON 12:48:36 00058079422TRLO0 1967 104.40 XLON 12:48:36 00058079423TRLO0 1332 104.40 XLON 12:48:36 00058079424TRLO0 1000 104.40 XLON 13:28:20 00058080650TRLO0 1740 104.40 XLON 13:28:20 00058080651TRLO0 2000 104.40 XLON 13:53:20 00058081746TRLO0 2500 104.60 XLON 14:16:00 00058082676TRLO0 3092 104.40 XLON 14:16:40 00058082729TRLO0 2393 104.60 XLON 14:17:24 00058082775TRLO0 1712 104.60 XLON 14:17:24 00058082777TRLO0 553 104.40 XLON 14:23:03 00058082972TRLO0 2836 104.40 XLON 14:23:03 00058082973TRLO0 2000 104.20 XLON 14:27:10 00058083121TRLO0 2600 104.00 XLON 14:51:07 00058084203TRLO0 800 104.00 XLON 14:51:07 00058084204TRLO0 52 104.00 XLON 14:51:07 00058084205TRLO0 3008 103.80 XLON 14:51:07 00058084206TRLO0 2000 104.00 XLON 14:51:07 00058084207TRLO0 653 104.20 XLON 15:20:50 00058085513TRLO0 2000 104.20 XLON 15:20:50 00058085514TRLO0 703 104.00 XLON 15:26:58 00058086016TRLO0 646 104.00 XLON 15:26:58 00058086017TRLO0 1600 104.00 XLON 15:26:58 00058086018TRLO0 728 104.00 XLON 15:26:58 00058086019TRLO0 2000 104.20 XLON 15:26:58 00058086020TRLO0 1576 104.60 XLON 15:49:01 00058087312TRLO0 3119 104.60 XLON 15:53:03 00058087599TRLO0 904 104.60 XLON 15:59:43 00058088000TRLO0 160 104.60 XLON 15:59:51 00058088005TRLO0 726 104.60 XLON 15:59:51 00058088006TRLO0 1677 104.60 XLON 15:59:51 00058088007TRLO0 1080 104.40 XLON 16:07:23 00058088568TRLO0 938 104.40 XLON 16:08:03 00058088619TRLO0 2000 104.60 XLON 16:08:21 00058088659TRLO0 2000 104.60 XLON 16:09:23 00058088708TRLO0 2000 104.60 XLON 16:11:23 00058088813TRLO0 1486 104.60 XLON 16:12:23 00058088857TRLO0
