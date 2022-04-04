Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
04.04.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 April 2022 it purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           250,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.244     GBP1.050 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.232     GBP1.038 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.239870    GBP1.044295

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 1 April 2022 the Company purchased a total of 1,100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on London Stock Exchange. The price paid per ordinary shares was GBP1.0440.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 713,366,823 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1561       1.234         XDUB      08:15:00      00058070197TRLO0 
6605       1.242         XDUB      08:25:37      00058070585TRLO0 
7166       1.242         XDUB      08:44:20      00058071140TRLO0 
814       1.240         XDUB      08:44:20      00058071141TRLO0 
71        1.240         XDUB      08:53:00      00058071356TRLO0 
6865       1.240         XDUB      09:07:05      00058071808TRLO0 
7381       1.236         XDUB      09:26:08      00058072271TRLO0 
1133       1.242         XDUB      09:53:00      00058073164TRLO0 
10464      1.242         XDUB      09:53:00      00058073165TRLO0 
1970       1.242         XDUB      09:53:00      00058073166TRLO0 
1172       1.240         XDUB      10:04:35      00058073684TRLO0 
1750       1.240         XDUB      10:04:35      00058073685TRLO0 
7765       1.240         XDUB      10:34:50      00058075041TRLO0 
1700       1.244         XDUB      11:13:18      00058076446TRLO0 
1494       1.244         XDUB      11:16:51      00058076524TRLO0 
835       1.244         XDUB      11:16:54      00058076526TRLO0 
7792       1.244         XDUB      11:16:54      00058076527TRLO0 
1750       1.244         XDUB      11:17:54      00058076565TRLO0 
1750       1.244         XDUB      11:23:30      00058076715TRLO0 
13899      1.244         XDUB      11:23:30      00058076716TRLO0 
980       1.242         XDUB      11:37:33      00058077140TRLO0 
209       1.242         XDUB      11:37:33      00058077141TRLO0 
349       1.242         XDUB      11:37:33      00058077142TRLO0 
617       1.242         XDUB      11:37:43      00058077147TRLO0 
374       1.242         XDUB      11:37:43      00058077148TRLO0 
4728       1.242         XDUB      11:37:43      00058077149TRLO0 
1088       1.236         XDUB      12:01:15      00058077750TRLO0 
3252       1.240         XDUB      12:25:17      00058078465TRLO0 
9298       1.240         XDUB      12:25:17      00058078466TRLO0 
1352       1.240         XDUB      12:25:17      00058078467TRLO0 
2192       1.240         XDUB      12:25:17      00058078468TRLO0 
2473       1.240         XDUB      12:33:30      00058078730TRLO0 
6832       1.240         XDUB      12:33:30      00058078731TRLO0 
1205       1.240         XDUB      13:11:30      00058080092TRLO0 
972       1.240         XDUB      13:11:30      00058080093TRLO0 
5100       1.240         XDUB      13:11:30      00058080094TRLO0 
1718       1.240         XDUB      13:11:30      00058080095TRLO0 
1750       1.240         XDUB      13:11:30      00058080096TRLO0 
1461       1.240         XDUB      13:11:30      00058080097TRLO0 
974       1.240         XDUB      13:21:50      00058080461TRLO0 
1980       1.240         XDUB      13:21:50      00058080462TRLO0 
6819       1.238         XDUB      13:28:15      00058080644TRLO0 
6737       1.238         XDUB      14:07:42      00058082241TRLO0 
6600       1.238         XDUB      14:08:10      00058082265TRLO0 
3959       1.240         XDUB      14:17:24      00058082776TRLO0 
1323       1.240         XDUB      14:18:20      00058082795TRLO0 
1750       1.236         XDUB      14:24:50      00058083010TRLO0 
2543       1.236         XDUB      14:24:50      00058083011TRLO0 
1280       1.238         XDUB      14:32:54      00058083419TRLO0 
6128       1.238         XDUB      14:32:54      00058083420TRLO0 
7288       1.236         XDUB      14:50:54      00058084191TRLO0 
1379       1.236         XDUB      14:51:04      00058084199TRLO0 
1700       1.236         XDUB      14:51:04      00058084200TRLO0 
1617       1.232         XDUB      15:01:50      00058084736TRLO0 
1754       1.236         XDUB      15:23:19      00058085686TRLO0 
2233       1.236         XDUB      15:23:19      00058085687TRLO0 
900       1.236         XDUB      15:23:19      00058085688TRLO0 
5277       1.236         XDUB      15:23:19      00058085689TRLO0 
1802       1.238         XDUB      15:25:14      00058085839TRLO0 
5887       1.238         XDUB      15:25:14      00058085840TRLO0 
1900       1.238         XDUB      15:25:14      00058085841TRLO0 
2540       1.238         XDUB      15:25:14      00058085842TRLO0 
1750       1.238         XDUB      15:25:38      00058085858TRLO0 
966       1.238         XDUB      15:25:50      00058085860TRLO0 
1750       1.238         XDUB      15:25:50      00058085861TRLO0 
1900       1.238         XDUB      15:25:50      00058085862TRLO0 
7038       1.240         XDUB      15:47:56      00058087263TRLO0 
7615       1.240         XDUB      15:47:56      00058087264TRLO0 
7046       1.242         XDUB      16:01:23      00058088069TRLO0 
2600       1.242         XDUB      16:11:55      00058088837TRLO0 
2600       1.242         XDUB      16:11:55      00058088838TRLO0 
2227       1.242         XDUB      16:11:55      00058088839TRLO0 
141       1.240         XDUB      16:11:55      00058088840TRLO0 
6330       1.240         XDUB      16:16:07      00058089170TRLO0 
704       1.240         XDUB      16:20:10      00058089392TRLO0 
3076       1.240         XDUB      16:20:10      00058089393TRLO0 

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
742       104.20        XLON      08:15:00      00058070200TRLO0 
1758       104.20        XLON      08:15:00      00058070201TRLO0 
1000       105.00        XLON      08:25:37      00058070586TRLO0 
890       105.00        XLON      08:25:37      00058070587TRLO0 
1000       105.00        XLON      08:25:50      00058070595TRLO0 
606       105.00        XLON      08:25:50      00058070596TRLO0 
2500       105.00        XLON      08:27:05      00058070646TRLO0 
170       104.60        XLON      08:29:50      00058070693TRLO0 
3        104.60        XLON      08:44:20      00058071142TRLO0 
158       104.60        XLON      09:07:05      00058071809TRLO0 
3026       104.60        XLON      09:07:05      00058071810TRLO0 
3308       104.60        XLON      09:35:50      00058072545TRLO0 
2400       104.60        XLON      10:00:57      00058073428TRLO0 
856       104.60        XLON      10:00:57      00058073429TRLO0 
1500       104.60        XLON      10:04:42      00058073688TRLO0 
1350       104.60        XLON      10:04:42      00058073689TRLO0 
114       104.60        XLON      10:05:42      00058073762TRLO0 
2000       104.60        XLON      10:05:42      00058073763TRLO0 
2000       104.80        XLON      10:36:51      00058075101TRLO0 
2217       104.80        XLON      10:36:51      00058075102TRLO0 
3243       104.40        XLON      11:37:33      00058077139TRLO0 
78        104.20        XLON      12:01:12      00058077744TRLO0 
97        104.20        XLON      12:01:12      00058077745TRLO0 
3468       104.20        XLON      12:01:12      00058077746TRLO0 
782       104.00        XLON      12:01:12      00058077747TRLO0 
2000       104.20        XLON      12:01:12      00058077748TRLO0 
2000       104.20        XLON      12:01:13      00058077749TRLO0 
1130       104.20        XLON      12:48:36      00058079420TRLO0 
1600       104.20        XLON      12:48:36      00058079421TRLO0 
423       104.20        XLON      12:48:36      00058079422TRLO0 
1967       104.40        XLON      12:48:36      00058079423TRLO0 
1332       104.40        XLON      12:48:36      00058079424TRLO0 
1000       104.40        XLON      13:28:20      00058080650TRLO0 
1740       104.40        XLON      13:28:20      00058080651TRLO0 
2000       104.40        XLON      13:53:20      00058081746TRLO0 
2500       104.60        XLON      14:16:00      00058082676TRLO0 
3092       104.40        XLON      14:16:40      00058082729TRLO0 
2393       104.60        XLON      14:17:24      00058082775TRLO0 
1712       104.60        XLON      14:17:24      00058082777TRLO0 
553       104.40        XLON      14:23:03      00058082972TRLO0 
2836       104.40        XLON      14:23:03      00058082973TRLO0 
2000       104.20        XLON      14:27:10      00058083121TRLO0 
2600       104.00        XLON      14:51:07      00058084203TRLO0 
800       104.00        XLON      14:51:07      00058084204TRLO0 
52        104.00        XLON      14:51:07      00058084205TRLO0 
3008       103.80        XLON      14:51:07      00058084206TRLO0 
2000       104.00        XLON      14:51:07      00058084207TRLO0 
653       104.20        XLON      15:20:50      00058085513TRLO0 
2000       104.20        XLON      15:20:50      00058085514TRLO0 
703       104.00        XLON      15:26:58      00058086016TRLO0 
646       104.00        XLON      15:26:58      00058086017TRLO0 
1600       104.00        XLON      15:26:58      00058086018TRLO0 
728       104.00        XLON      15:26:58      00058086019TRLO0 
2000       104.20        XLON      15:26:58      00058086020TRLO0 
1576       104.60        XLON      15:49:01      00058087312TRLO0 
3119       104.60        XLON      15:53:03      00058087599TRLO0 
904       104.60        XLON      15:59:43      00058088000TRLO0 
160       104.60        XLON      15:59:51      00058088005TRLO0 
726       104.60        XLON      15:59:51      00058088006TRLO0 
1677       104.60        XLON      15:59:51      00058088007TRLO0 
1080       104.40        XLON      16:07:23      00058088568TRLO0 
938       104.40        XLON      16:08:03      00058088619TRLO0 
2000       104.60        XLON      16:08:21      00058088659TRLO0 
2000       104.60        XLON      16:09:23      00058088708TRLO0 
2000       104.60        XLON      16:11:23      00058088813TRLO0 
1486       104.60        XLON      16:12:23      00058088857TRLO0 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  153216 
EQS News ID:  1318637 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318637&application_name=news 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
© 2022 Dow Jones News
