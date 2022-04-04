Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 
Stuttgart
04.04.22
09:21 Uhr
2,870 Euro
+0,180
+6,69 %
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Penneo A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, April 4, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Penneo A/S shares (short name: PENNEO) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Copenhagen main market. The company has been listed on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market siden 2020. Penneo belongs to the technology sector and is the
1st company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2022 and
is the 22nd company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's markets*. 

Penneo is a Danish ARR-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) company and a market
leader in software for the audit and accounting industry in the Nordic
countries. Penneo is a scalable platform that provides automation features
across multiple aspects of digital transactions and digitises company workflows
related to client onboarding, digital signing, and document management in a
compliant, efficient, and easy way. 

"Penneo was listed on Nasdaq First North on 2 June 2020 and has since the
listing succesfully delivered on our IPO promises by realizing a 50% ARR growth
rate in 2021", states Christian Stendevad, CEO Penneo. "Migrating to the Main
Market is a natural next step for Penneo and will be a platform on which we aim
to attract larger and international institutional investors and continue to
deliver on our promises through executing our growth strategy." 

"We are proud to welcome Penneo to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market as they
move from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market to the main market," states
Carsten Borring, Head of Listings Nasdaq. "Penneo has been on an impressive
growth journey since they became part of the Nasdaq family in 2020, and with
their listing on our main market, they show the way for other tech companies
that, in addition to raising capital, also want to take the next step on their
stock market journey and create additional visibility for investors." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq press officer:

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
