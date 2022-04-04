Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Penneo A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, April 4, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Penneo A/S shares (short name: PENNEO) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen main market. The company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market siden 2020. Penneo belongs to the technology sector and is the 1st company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2022 and is the 22nd company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's markets*. Penneo is a Danish ARR-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) company and a market leader in software for the audit and accounting industry in the Nordic countries. Penneo is a scalable platform that provides automation features across multiple aspects of digital transactions and digitises company workflows related to client onboarding, digital signing, and document management in a compliant, efficient, and easy way. "Penneo was listed on Nasdaq First North on 2 June 2020 and has since the listing succesfully delivered on our IPO promises by realizing a 50% ARR growth rate in 2021", states Christian Stendevad, CEO Penneo. "Migrating to the Main Market is a natural next step for Penneo and will be a platform on which we aim to attract larger and international institutional investors and continue to deliver on our promises through executing our growth strategy." "We are proud to welcome Penneo to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market as they move from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market to the main market," states Carsten Borring, Head of Listings Nasdaq. "Penneo has been on an impressive growth journey since they became part of the Nasdaq family in 2020, and with their listing on our main market, they show the way for other tech companies that, in addition to raising capital, also want to take the next step on their stock market journey and create additional visibility for investors." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com