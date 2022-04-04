CentralNic Group Publishes Audited Annual Report 2021, Reports Record Growth, Expands ESG Initiatives

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the online marketplace for domain names and online presence and customer acquisition tools, is pleased to announce that the Audited Annual Report for the financial year 2021 is now available on the Company's website at the following link: https://investor.centralnicgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Annual-Report-2021.pdf .

The Annual Report contains the company's confirmed financial results, demonstrating record revenue growth and profitability in 2021, including:

Revenue increased by 71% to USD 410.5m (FY2020: USD 240.0m )

(FY2020: ) Organic revenue increased by 39% (FY2020: 9%)

Net revenue (gross profit) increased by 58% to USD 118.5m (FY2020: USD 75.1m )

As a result of CentralNic Group's outstanding financial performance, in March 2022 the company was listed among the top-250 fastest-growing companies and among the top-50 fastest-growing Technology companies in Europe in the Financial Times' sixth annual FT 1000 report .

CentralNic Group's Annual Report 2021 also includes a more comprehensive presentation of CentralNic Group's strategy on ESG and how its initiatives feed into that strategy. The company expanded the number and scope of its environmental, social and governance initiatives and practices in 2021, while maintaining its carbon neutral status since 2020.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, said:

"We are delighted to report that CentralNic demonstrated a very strong performance in 2021, achieving record organic growth of 39%. Our significant and consistent investment in world-class talent and industry-leading products has greatly contributed to the Group's continued success.

CentralNic's results for 2021 demonstrate the potential of its strong marketplace model for Online Presence and Online Marketing services. With the completion of the acquisition of VGL in March 2022, we have recently enriched our Online Marketing marketplace with a perfectly complementary asset. Strong earnings, excellent cash conversion and a sound balance sheet will allow us to add more curated acquisitions to our two marketplaces, further supplementing our strong organic growth. Whilst it remains early into the new financial year, we remain confident in our outlook for this year and beyond."

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis. For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

For further information contact CentralNic Group media@centralnic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509583/CentralNic__Logo.jpg