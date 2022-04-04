DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 395.2581

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1766972

CODE: USAL LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN

