Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBU LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.1255
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77894551
CODE: CRBU LN
ISIN: LU1829218749
