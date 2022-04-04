DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B

DEALING DATE: 01/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.3456

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 212396943

CODE: AUEM

ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM Sequence No.: 153402 EQS News ID: 1319169 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

