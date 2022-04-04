Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Crypto advertising agency Coinpresso will be attending Bitcoin 2022 in Miami just a few days time. From April 6 - 9 Bitcoiners, business and political elites, world-recognized entertainers and athletes will all converge upon the Miami Beach Convention Center and the surrounding area. They will all gather around Bitcoin and interact with one another both in celebration of the world's first official triple-accounting system and its further adoption beyond its meteoric rise.





Coinpresso to exhibit at Bitcoin 2022

Coinpresso will get the opportunity to showcase their Crypto Digital Marketing skills which have helped achieve exceptional client results, measured in ROI from total advertising expenses. 47 to 1 specifically, was the ratio found in a case study done with a current Coinpresso marketing client-partner.

This result was made possible through the adoption of different digital marketing strategies that covered different channels such as Social Media, PR distribution and organic search engine results thanks to a well-thought and planned Search Engine Optimization strategy.

The Bitcoin foundation and thousands of Bitcoin-aligned working or developing business models, brands and projects will be in Miami for four days with specific intentions to connect, mingle and form co-beneficial, progressive relationships, alliances and partnerships.

The Coinpresso company and marketing psychology

Coinpresso is a Crypto digital advertising agency headed by CEO and founder Liam Quinlan-Stamp. Still less than a year old as a New Zealand-based and registered company, the Coinpresso firm takes an approach which dives into the fundamental focus and target of the prospective client.

In-depth keyword research and SEO audits of the prospect's existing online content helps the professional marketers get into the heart of the core message, target audience and subsequently develop a detailed plan to best integrate brand messaging to gain favorable results in organic Google and search engine search results.

The Coinpresso model is designed to affect results and get decentralized projects and blockchain-aligned companies in touch and on the radar of the accurate sub-audiences found within the increasingly expanding cryptocurrency marketspace. In order to display elements of the foundation of the fine-tuned marketing system the Coinpresso marketers will be present to offer Bitcoin 2022 attendees complimentary research and audits during the conference.

"There is a difference in our approach, which is why we usually get more relevant results for our clients. We not only find out what the client is representing and accurately express that through published press and content, but we also find out exactly what the client's specific audience is looking for, in order to make adjustments if necessary, in order to make the connection." - Alfonso Mannella, General Manager, Coinpresso

Complimentary keyword research demos and SEO mini audits

During Bitcoin 2022 Coinpresso will offer complimentary keyword research demos and top-level SEO audits to BTC 2022 attendees. At the designated Coinpresso BTC 2022 booth, the team will make time for deep analysis for interested companies and projects who may be in need of initial content, or the analysis and potential revamping or restructuring of existing online content, and respective digital strategies.

The importance of accurate content and brand messaging can't be stressed enough, especially in the crowded decentralized finance space. What people are searching for is not always clear, and the involvement of SEO specialists for specialized marketing content and direction often has vital positive implications for project or business results.

The four days of Bitcoin 2022 will be packed with opportunities to meet, greet and mingle with the professional Coinpresso marketers. Besides the booth, the team is expected to be in attendance at exclusive industry events and various curated meet and greets.

Final points on Bitcoin 2022

The Bitcoin 2022 Conference will bring together over 4,000 companies, and more than 30,000 individuals in total all anticipated to come to the east coast Florida super-city from April 6th on. Exhibits will proceed the entire four days with special events like the highly-anticipated Pitch Day where celebrity judges led by Kevin O'Leary will rate business contestants' pitches for one winner to be named and awarded with investment capital. Other events like The Bitcoin art exhibit entitled the Bitcoin Renaissance will also be on display for conference attendees. An auction will see select pieces only sold to the highest bidders.

Coinpresso will be live and ready to give conference-goers the opportunity to look into deeper aspects of their specific SEO and marketing strategies. Bitcoin 2022 is expected to be a great time among the tens of thousands of BTC enthusiasts expected. The final day in Miami will consist of an ongoing musical celebration - the Sound Money Fest. Even then, the team of professional marketers will be present on post and enjoying the festivities simultaneously. From start to finish, the Coinpresso team will be there to answer questions and present their take on a crypto marketing strategy that has driven monumental results for its clients.

