Montag, 04.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
PR Newswire
04.04.2022 | 10:16
Capita plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, April 4

4 April 2022

Capita plc (the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts 2021

Capita plc announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday10 May 2022 at One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ. The AGM will be held as a combined physical and electronic meeting. Full details of how shareholders can attend the AGM are included in the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

  1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Annual Report")
  2. Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice")

The Company confirms that, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5, is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report available on the National Storage Mechanism.

The AGM Notice and Annual Report are also available on the Company's website: www.capita.com/investors.

Contact:

Claire Denton

Chief General Counsel & Group Company Secretary

020 7799 1525

© 2022 PR Newswire
