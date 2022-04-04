

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) said, in March 2022, it carried 11.2 million guests, compared to 0.5 million, a year ago. The Group noted that March traffic was impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which caused 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine to be cancelled in the month. Ryanair operated over 67,800 flights in March. Load factor was 87% compared to 77%, prior year.



For the rolling annual period, load factor was 82% compared to 71%, last year. Rolling annual traffic increased to 97.1 million guests from 27.5 million.



Ryanair said it expects to report a pre-exceptional fiscal 2022 net loss of between 350 million euros and 400 million euros. The previously guided loss range was 250 million euros to 450 million euros.







