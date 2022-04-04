Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 Ticker-Symbol: MLT 
Frankfurt
04.04.22
09:20 Uhr
16,890 Euro
+0,040
+0,24 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,39017,67011:52
17,44017,54011:51
PR Newswire
04.04.2022 | 10:22
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic AB: Mycronic publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) today publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report 2021, which can be downloaded as a PDF from the company's website www.mycronic.com.

A printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be available mid-April and distributed to those shareholders who have requested a copy.

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

This information is information that Mycronic is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021,c3534877

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3534877/1558341.pdf

Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

MYCRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.