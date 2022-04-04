Finastra welcomes Lynne Biggar to Board of Directors

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced the appointment of Lynne Biggar, a proven financial services and marketing leader, to its Board of Directors, effective March 2022.

Lynne brings decades of experience and deep financial services insight to the Board. Most recently, she was Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Visa, where she led the organization's global brand and marketing strategy, including all consumer, B2B, and B2B2C marketing activities that advanced Visa's brand and business goals. She also oversaw management and activation of Visa's world-leading sponsorship assets, while driving impactful business outcomes and award-winning initiatives for one of the most valuable brands in the world.

Prior, Lynne was Executive Vice President/Consumer Marketing + Revenue at Time Inc. Before that, she spent more than 20 years at American Express in a variety of leadership positions across high-profile revenue-generating operating and marketing divisions.

Simon Paris, CEO at Finastra said, "Lynne is a distinguished and highly capable executive with an impressive track record in driving growth and success across leading organizations. I know she will provide valuable guidance as we continue our journey as ecosystem orchestrators for Banking as a Service (BaaS) and the future of financial services software. I'm delighted to welcome Lynne on board."

On her appointment, Lynne commented, "I am excited to join the Finastra Board. I have always been a firm advocate for transformational purpose-led brand strategy, and I see that reflected in Finastra's work. I look forward to making a positive contribution in the coming years."

Lynne has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 'World's Most Influential CMOs' three years in a row (2019-2021) and by Business Insider as one of the '25 Most Innovative CMOs in the World' (2020). Brand Innovators named her on its 'Top 100' Women in Brand Marketing list for the past five years. She is also an Independent Board Director at Voya.

Lynne was sourced through the independent board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, and a majority investor in Finastra. Launched in 2017, the program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

