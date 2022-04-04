

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday as a solid U.S. jobs report helped ease concerns about slowing global growth.



The upside momentum was capped by escalations in the Ukraine crisis after Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a 'massacre' in the town of Bucha, and Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies with calls for new sanctions on Russia.



Shanghai markets were closed for a holiday as a Covid-19 lockdown in the city entered its second week.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.10 percent to 22,502.31. Technology shares outperformed after the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Saturday removed a key hurdle preventing full U.S. access to audits.



Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.25 percent to 27,736.47, with Sony Group, Japan Petroleum, Inpex and SoftBank Group adding 1-4 percent. Semiconductor shares fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron falling 1.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.



Australian markets finished modestly higher, led by gains in the mining sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.27 percent to 7,513.70 ahead of an interest-rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday.



Fortescue Metals Group jumped over 3 percent after iron ore futures in China closed at a near 8-month high Friday on hopes for more economic stimulus in China.



Mineral sands explorer Iluka Resources surged 6.1 percent after announcing the final decision on its $1.2 billion refinery. Pendal Group soared 18.1 percent after it received a non-binding takeover offer from asset manager Perpetual Ltd.



Seoul stocks rose notably as falling oil prices and another strong U.S. jobs report helped investors shrug off lingering concerns around the potential rate hikes and the Ukraine crisis. The Kospi average inched up 0.66 percent to end at 2,757.90. Tech, chemicals and steel shares paced the gainers.



New Zealand shares ended a tad lower as confusion reigned for Air New Zealand investors. Shares of the airline, which is looking to raise $1.2 billion from shareholders, fell 28.5 percent after an error by the New Zealand stock exchange, NZX, in pricing its shares and rights. The benchmark NZX-50 index closed 0.30 percent lower at 12,053.19.



U.S. stocks fluctuated before finishing modestly higher on Friday, as a key part of the part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted after the release of strong jobs data showing solid job gains in March and the unemployment rate falling to a new pandemic-era low.



The Dow rose 0.4 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both edged up around 0.3 percent.







