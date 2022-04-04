For the first time, Turkish procurement services firm Zer has been listed on ISG's Provider Lens Quadrant Report, which tracks the world's leading service providers in procurement and sourcing

Zer, a Turkey-based company specializing in strategic procurement and sourcing management, has been included for the first time on the prestigious Provider Lens Quadrant Report of Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Updated on a quarterly basis, ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, empowered by ISG's advisory experience and data-driven research.

A subsidiary of Turkey's Koç Group, Zer took its place in ISG Provider Lens report in both the "Procurement BPO Services" and the "Digital Transformation Services" quadrants for both large accounts and midmarket categories. Zer featured in the same quadrant with the firms who consult to industry giants on Fortune 50.

Zer's brand Promena, which is a strategic procurement software, meanwhile, also made the list (in the "Software Platforms and Solutions" quadrant for large accounts), taking a place alongside globally-recognized service providers.

'Closely followed by procurement professionals'

According to Zer General Manager Mehmet Apak, ISG's Provider Lens List is extremely influential in the competitive world of digital solutions. "It is closely followed by supply chain and procurement professionals from all over the world," Apak says. "Lists like ISG Provider Lens serve to raise brand awareness in international markets and enhance Turkey's role in the global procurement ecosystem."

Underlining that global demand for Promena had recently increased by 50%, Apak went on to assert that "Zer's inclusion in the ISG Provider Lens "is a natural reflection of the qualities we bring to all stakeholders qualities such as resilience and agility." Both these qualities are crucial, he adds, "in a business environment that is increasingly unpredictable and in which priorities are constantly changing."

A 'Value Leader' in the global procurement sector

Zer's strategic procurement software Promena has also been recognized by SpendMatters, Capgemini, Capterra, Procurement Leaders, Art of Procurement and Sourceforge, all of which follow top digital solutions and procurement brands. Since 2019, Promena was included in SpendMatters' influential Solutionmap Report. Last year, the same report described the company as a "Value Leader" in the global procurement sector.

"We're pleased that our company is drawing international attention," Apak says. "In the digital age, procurement and supply chain management is more essential than ever. It lets businesses connect with the rest of the world, keep costs and risks in check, and overcome the hurdles associated with digital transformation."

