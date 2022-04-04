The Low Carbon-developed wind farm in Finland will increase Ecolab's global renewable energy sourcing to nearly 80%

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, today announced the signing of a virtual power purchase agreement that will support the construction and operation of a five-turbine wind farm on the west coast of Finland.

The Mörknässkogen wind farm, developed by renewable energy investment and asset management firm Low Carbon, will produce approximately 100GWh of renewable energy each year, or enough energy to power more than 29,000 homes. It will reduce potential greenhouse gases by an estimated 20,900 tonnes and cover 100% of the electricity Ecolab uses to power all European sites including 15 major offices, 26 manufacturing facilities and seven RD&E centers. The wind farm is expected to begin operations by the end of 2023. The project is a further demonstration of how Ecolab is delivering on bold sustainability goals.

"At a time of increased scrutiny for energy use and net zero commitments, we are proud to be investing in renewable options that are good for both Ecolab's business and our planet," said Ecolab Chief Sustainability Officer Emilio Tenuta. "Many of Ecolab's more than 47,000 associates globally are supporting our customers on their net zero transition, and this agreement provides a tangible example of how to move from commitment to action."

"We are pleased to partner with a global sustainability leader in Ecolab to bring additional renewable energy infrastructure to Finland's already sought-after renewable power mix," said John Graves, CIO of the Low Carbon Renewables Fund. "The Mörknässkogen wind project shows how forward-thinking companies can deliver real impact when we work together advance a sustainable future."

Today's announcement builds on a 2018 Ecolab investment, which added enough renewable energy sources to cover 100% of the company's operations across North America. Combined, the two agreements will now allow Ecolab to source nearly 80%, up from 58%, of its power from renewable sources and deliver a significant step toward the company's goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030. This progress puts Ecolab well ahead of schedule to meet renewable energy guidelines outlined by RE100, a global corporate initiative focused on achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2050, of which Ecolab is a member.

For more information on Ecolab's 2030 Impact Goals and progress to date, visit www.ecolab.com/corporate-responsibility/2030-Impact-Goals. For more information on Ecolab's commitment to operating sustainably, visit ecolab.com/corporate-responsibility.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

About Low Carbon

Low Carbon is a leading renewable energy investment and asset management platform committed to the development and operation of renewable energy at scale. Low Carbon invests into both renewable energy developers and projects across a range of renewable energy technologies including solar PV, wind, energy storage, waste-to-energy and energy efficiency. Low Carbon, a certified B Corp, has a proven track record in the development, construction, financing and management of renewable energy assets and remains involved in the projects for the long term with a dedicated asset management team that manages assets on balance sheet and for third parties. With a significant international renewable energy pipeline in development, Low Carbon are well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities as the need for renewable energy and energy security increases. www.lowcarbon.com

