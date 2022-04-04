The "11th Annual Aircraft Records" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the success of the previous events in London, Dublin, Hamburg, and online, the 11th Annual Aircraft Records conference is returning to Ireland in 2022.

This event will explore issues such as legal aspects pertaining to aircraft records, aircraft maintenance programs from the record prospective, aircraft records scanning, aircraft technical and maintenance records audits, maintenance and engineering discussions, maintenance, and engineering software, surviving the aircraft records audit, the value of aircraft records, electronic aircraft records, scanned aircraft records of the future, pre-purchase inspection/mid-lease /end of lease/redelivery records, aircraft repossession, aircraft records and lease agreements, aircraft records management prospective, CAMO, and education for records personnel.

Agenda Highlights

Aircraft records and lease agreements

Log and record checks in aircraft transactions

Aircraft documentation and compliance

The implementation of an MRO System after the pandemic

Repossessing aircraft records

The grave effects of the Ukraine/Russia crisis on the repossession of Russian operated aircraft and their records may be reduced by the innovative registration law of the Netherlands

Aircraft transitions and records recovery Exploiting Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Low-Code Platforms

Maintenance tracking, programs, and values

Practicalities with aircraft records reviews

Continuous disruption drives continuous adaption

Speakers

Dr. Jan Michael Bosak, Head of Legal, ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance

James Carroll, Director of Business Development, JSSI

Maurick Groeneveld, Managing Director, AvSkills

Patrick Honnebier, Of Counsel, Rep Law and Professor International Aviation Financing and Leasing Laws

Martin Lidgard, CEO, Web Manuals International

Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA VdL)

Shane Murphy, AMOS Competence Centre Specialist, ASL Airlines Ireland

Jan Willem Storm van's Gravesande, Managing Partner, Aviation Independent Consulting

Ben Whelan, Founder CEO, Shannon Technical Services

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qp856p

