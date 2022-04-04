The "11th Annual Aircraft Records" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following the success of the previous events in London, Dublin, Hamburg, and online, the 11th Annual Aircraft Records conference is returning to Ireland in 2022.
This event will explore issues such as legal aspects pertaining to aircraft records, aircraft maintenance programs from the record prospective, aircraft records scanning, aircraft technical and maintenance records audits, maintenance and engineering discussions, maintenance, and engineering software, surviving the aircraft records audit, the value of aircraft records, electronic aircraft records, scanned aircraft records of the future, pre-purchase inspection/mid-lease /end of lease/redelivery records, aircraft repossession, aircraft records and lease agreements, aircraft records management prospective, CAMO, and education for records personnel.
Agenda Highlights
- Aircraft records and lease agreements
- Log and record checks in aircraft transactions
- Aircraft documentation and compliance
- The implementation of an MRO System after the pandemic
- Repossessing aircraft records
- The grave effects of the Ukraine/Russia crisis on the repossession of Russian operated aircraft and their records may be reduced by the innovative registration law of the Netherlands
- Aircraft transitions and records recovery Exploiting Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Low-Code Platforms
- Maintenance tracking, programs, and values
- Practicalities with aircraft records reviews
- Continuous disruption drives continuous adaption
Speakers
- Dr. Jan Michael Bosak, Head of Legal, ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance
- James Carroll, Director of Business Development, JSSI
- Maurick Groeneveld, Managing Director, AvSkills
- Patrick Honnebier, Of Counsel, Rep Law and Professor International Aviation Financing and Leasing Laws
- Martin Lidgard, CEO, Web Manuals International
- Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA VdL)
- Shane Murphy, AMOS Competence Centre Specialist, ASL Airlines Ireland
- Jan Willem Storm van's Gravesande, Managing Partner, Aviation Independent Consulting
- Ben Whelan, Founder CEO, Shannon Technical Services
