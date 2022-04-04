The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2022-04-04: ISIN code XS2168038417 --------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCA02525A --------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNA02525A --------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2022-04-11 --------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2025-05-06 --------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR --------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1000 --------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,25 --------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,830 --------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,896 --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,920 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 235 385 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 7 500 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 145 000 000,00 --------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 142 513 295,36 --------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.