DJ Sistema PJSFC: Fitch Ratings action on Russian entities

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Fitch Ratings action on Russian entities 04-Apr-2022 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fitch Ratings action on Russian entities

Moscow, Russia - 4 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") notes the announcement by Fitch Ratings regarding the withdrawal of ratings of all relevant Russian entities, including Sistema. Following the withdrawal of ratings, Fitch will no longer be providing the associated ESG Relevance Scores. The withdrawals are for the reasons indicated by Fitch in its 23 March press release.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Public Relations Investor Relations Sergey Kopytov Sergey Levitskiy Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 kopytov@sistema.ru s.levitskiy@sistema.ru This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 153431 EQS News ID: 1319269 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319269&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2022 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)