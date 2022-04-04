Free Download to Help Companies Navigate Complex World of Sanctions and Cybersecurity Risk

Shared Assessments, the member-driven leader in third-party risk assurance, has released a comprehensive guide on Geopolitical Risk to help business managers focus on key risks stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

In brief, geopolitical risk arises from war, terrorism, and hostile relationships between nations and is disruptive to business, human welfare, and even the environment. The impacts can extend to the global economy, international security, and political relations. This new guide highlights these geopolitical risks and what they mean for organizations and their third party risk management (TPRM) programs. In particular, the guide identifies key risks stemming from Russian aggression against Ukraine and the potential consequences for business continuity, compliance, cybersecurity, cyberwarfare, data privacy, supply chain, and technology management and how to understand and manage those risks associated with the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

"This Shared Assessments' guide is designed for members and other interested organizations to identify key points from top risk management experts and TPRM practitioners about the many factors and issues organizations must evaluate to operate effectively during increased geopolitical uncertainty," said Andrew Moyad, CEO, Shared Assessments. "At our core, Shared Assessments is committed to helping our members and other risk professionals address the major emerging risks from the Russia/Ukraine conflict. This guide encourages the use of many of our existing Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) questions, together with any available responses from your organization's key third parties, to understand and navigate the potential impacts stemming from this conflict."

The guide offers information on the following:

An overview on sanctions

Understanding existing sanctions and detailing new sanctions against Russia relevant to risk management professionals

A checklist of potential business risks emerging from the conflict

Additional resources to help TPRM managers address other questions

The Guide to Geopolitical Risk is free and can be downloaded at https://sharedassessments.org/geopolitical-risk/.

