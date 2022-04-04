Amcor recognized with Packaging Innovation Award

AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable Wins Prestigious Industry Award

ZURICH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, recently was recognized with a Gold Innovation Award for its AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable packaging. The award was announced during the streaming ceremony of the Packaging Innovation Awards, sponsored by Dow, on March 31.

For over three decades, the Packaging Innovation Awards has recognized packaging projects around the world, showcasing the best in sustainability innovation. An independent panel of international judges reviewed 189 submissions in 36 categories for the 2021 awards. Recognizing a unique Amcor solution that for years was thought to be impossible, AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable is a retort pouch used for ready-meals, soups, pre-cooked rice, baby foods and wet pet food.

"It is an honour to be recognized by organizations like Dow that share the same values and commitment to more sustainable packaging and that are actively working towards a more circular economy," said Amcor's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Konieczny. "At Amcor, we are committed to finding tomorrow's solutions today through our innovation approach. AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable is a testament to our team's perseverance and how we constantly build upon and refine past success for the benefit of our customers and the environment."

Other attributes that helped to solidify AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable recognition include its:

High-barrier, high-heat resistant packaging that can be easily recycled within plastic recycling streams already existing in several European countries and is eligible for the On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) designation in the UK.

Lighter weight, easy to transport and resource efficient offering relative to alternatives such as cans.

Ability to help brands reduce the carbon footprint of their packaging by up to 60%*, compared to standard non-recyclable retort pouches.

Ability to provide a longer-shelf life, helping to reduce food waste which is a major contributor to CO2 emissions worldwide today.

Ability to offer options to customers for differentiating their products through printing, branding and an optional transparent window.

This award comes on the heels of Amcor receiving three Flexible Packaging Awards last month from the Flexible Packing Association, recognizing innovations that have changed the packaging industry. It also reflects Amcor's commitment over the years to bringing new solutions to market through its global innovation network; new customer innovation centers coming soon to China and Belgium; more than $100 million investments each year in R&D and innovation; and its $10 million investment in Michigan State University's School of Packaging, educating the next generation of creative thinkers.

* Recyclability independently verified by cyclos-HTP. Carbon footprint comparison with Amcor's ASSET lifecycle assessment system, which is certified by the Carbon Trust. Comparison based on standard retort pouch using PET/Aluminium foil/PP, versus the new AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable pouch.

