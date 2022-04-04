Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Crossroads Director of Syndication Mike Peterson Passes CLFP Exam

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is excited to share that its Director of Syndication Michael Peterson recently passed the CLFP exam, given by the Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation.
Michael Peterson - Director of Syndication
Along with peers from other major financial institutions, Mike passed the rigorous 8-hour online exam earning the designation of Certified Lease & Finance Professional, the singular standard for professionalism in the commercial equipment leasing and finance industry. This designation distinguishes him within the industry as someone with an exceptional reputation, experience, and mastery of the CLFP Body of Knowledge.
The comprehensive four-part examination covers History and Purpose of Leasing, Leasing Law, Financial and Tax Accounting, Pricing, Credit and Documentation, Sales and Marketing, Funding, Operations and Customer Service, Collections, and Asset and Portfolio Management.
"I wanted to pursue this designation to distinguish myself as a leader," said Mike Peterson. "It was a good opportunity to challenge myself, and to reinforce my knowledge of all aspects of equipment leasing and finance. It is the highest level of certification in our industry."
About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance
Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, LLC is a leading transportation equipment leasing company headquartered in Southern California. Over the years, we've grown into a national lender with an array of financial products designed to help businesses succeed. We strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital. Our industry expertise affords our customers a competitive advantage in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com
The CLFP designation identifies an individual as a knowledgeable professional to employers, clients, customers and peers in the commercial equipment finance industry. For more information, visit http://www.CLFPFoundation.org.
