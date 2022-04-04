Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2022 | 12:08
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Crossroads Director of Syndication Mike Peterson Passes CLFP Exam

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is excited to share that its Director of Syndication Michael Peterson recently passed the CLFP exam, given by the Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation.

Michael Peterson - Director of Syndication

Along with peers from other major financial institutions, Mike passed the rigorous 8-hour online exam earning the designation of Certified Lease & Finance Professional, the singular standard for professionalism in the commercial equipment leasing and finance industry. This designation distinguishes him within the industry as someone with an exceptional reputation, experience, and mastery of the CLFP Body of Knowledge.

The comprehensive four-part examination covers History and Purpose of Leasing, Leasing Law, Financial and Tax Accounting, Pricing, Credit and Documentation, Sales and Marketing, Funding, Operations and Customer Service, Collections, and Asset and Portfolio Management.

"I wanted to pursue this designation to distinguish myself as a leader," said Mike Peterson. "It was a good opportunity to challenge myself, and to reinforce my knowledge of all aspects of equipment leasing and finance. It is the highest level of certification in our industry."

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, LLC is a leading transportation equipment leasing company headquartered in Southern California. Over the years, we've grown into a national lender with an array of financial products designed to help businesses succeed. We strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital. Our industry expertise affords our customers a competitive advantage in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com

CLFP Foundation Adds 18 New CLFPs

The Certified Lease & Finance Professional Foundation reported that 18 individuals recently passed the eight-hour online CLFP exam, including:

  • Jean Blakeley-Cook, CLFP - Loss Mitigation Recovery Specialist, Channel
  • Brian Bourne, CLFP - Business Development, KLC Financial
  • Jodi Brockman, CLFP - Funding Coordinator, Channel
  • Jordan Brown, CLFP - Senior Collateral Services Specialist, Key Equipment Finance
  • Anita Carew, CLFP - Senior Director of Professional Services, FIS
  • Samantha Knight, CLFP - Credit Analyst, North Mill Equipment Finance
  • Joseph Knobbe, CLFP - Collections and Loss Mitigation Analyst, Channel
  • Kevin Law, CLFP - Senior Account Executive, Key Government Finance
  • Desire' Leaf, CLFP - Senior Paralegal, Key Equipment Finance
  • Andrea Moreno, CLFP - Manager of Funding, North Mill Equipment Finance
  • Michael Peterson, CLFP - Director of Syndication, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance
  • Nicole Rice, CLFP Associate - Finance Broker, Affiliated Financial Services
  • Alex Ruderman, CLFP - Senior Business Architect, Odessa
  • Steven Schroeder, CLFP - Vice President, Fifth Third Bank
  • Brittany Simonsen, CLFP - Analytics Engineer, Orion First Financial
  • Eduardo Sobrino, CLFP - USA Sales Manager, Commercial Equipment Finance
  • Denise Steinberger, CLFP - Vice President of the Western Region, North Mill Equipment Finance
  • Paula Summers Murphy, CLFP - Director of Strategic Partnerships, Vision Financial Group

The CLFP designation identifies an individual as a knowledgeable professional to employers, clients, customers and peers in the commercial equipment finance industry. For more information, visit http://www.CLFPFoundation.org.

CONTACT:
Chris Lewinski
Digital Marketing Manager
909-942-9440
clewinski@crlease.com

SOURCE: Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695749/Crossroads-Director-of-Syndication-Mike-Peterson-Passes-CLFP-Exam

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
