The shareholders of Gecina (Paris:GFC) (the "Company") are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting to be held on:

Thursday April 21, 2022 from 3pm (CET)

at Pavillon Cambon, 46 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, France.

The meeting notice, containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the French official gazette (BALO) no.27 on March 4, 2022.

The invitation to attend, presenting the agenda and useful information on the conditions for the organization of and participation in the Combined General Meeting, was published in the BALO and the French legal announcements journal "Actu-Juridique.fr" on April 4, 2022.

The preparatory documents for this Combined General Meeting are made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable. The documents covered under Article R.22-10-23 of the French commercial code (Code de commerce) are available on the Company's website at www.gecina.fr.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent by post to the Company's registered office or by email to titres&bourse@gecina.fr until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Combined General Meeting on April 21, 2022, i.e. April 16, 2022. For bearer shareholders, they will need to be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier).

Shareholders will be able to follow the Combined General Meeting on the Company's website: www.gecina.fr.

In the changing context of the COVID-19 epidemic, and the measures adopted to prevent it from spreading, the conditions for holding and taking part in this General Meeting may evolve depending on the health, regulatory and legal requirements in place. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated section for the 2022 General Meeting on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr), which could be updated to provide further information on the definitive arrangements for participation in the General Meeting, depending on the abovementioned requirements.

The Board of Directors

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €574,296,375

Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris France

Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476

Laurent Le Goff Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 69