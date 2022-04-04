Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A2JNRB ISIN: SE0011115963 Ticker-Symbol: 1EKA 
Frankfurt
04.04.22
09:20 Uhr
32,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2022 | 12:53
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Veoneer Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm (44/22)

On March 24, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the closing of
the transaction between Veoneer Inc., QUALCOMM Incorporated, SSW HoldCo LP and
SSW Merger Sub Corp., to delist the depository receipts of Veoneer Inc. from
Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On April 1, 2022, Veoneer Inc. published a press release with information that
the transaction had been completed. 

Accordingly, the depository receipts of Veoneer Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will
be delisted today, April 4, 2022. 

Short name:   VNE SDB   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0011115963
----------------------------
Order book ID: 156882   
----------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
