Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Veoneer Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm (44/22)

On March 24, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the closing of the transaction between Veoneer Inc., QUALCOMM Incorporated, SSW HoldCo LP and SSW Merger Sub Corp., to delist the depository receipts of Veoneer Inc. from Nasdaq Stockholm. On April 1, 2022, Veoneer Inc. published a press release with information that the transaction had been completed. Accordingly, the depository receipts of Veoneer Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will be delisted today, April 4, 2022. Short name: VNE SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011115963 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 156882 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB