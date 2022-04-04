- (PLX AI) - Constellation Brands to evaluate proposal to transition to a single class Common Stock structure.
- • Received a non-binding proposal from the Sands Family to declassify the company's common stock and transition to a single class common stock structure
- • The proposal contemplates that each share of Class B common stock would be converted into 1.35 shares of Class A common stock
- • Sands Family will continue to be Constellation's largest shareholder if a transaction were consummated on the terms proposed
- • Any definitive agreement with the Sands Family with respect to the potential transaction must be approved by the Special Committee as well as the Board of Directors
- • Any potential transaction would require the approval of holders of a majority of the shares of Class A (STZ) common stock that do not also hold shares of Class B (STZ.B) common stock
CONSTELLATION BRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de