

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL), a water treatment and hygiene solutions provider, said on Monday that it has inked a power purchase agreement with renewable energy investment and asset management firm Low Carbon.



The deal will support the construction and operation of a five-turbine wind farm in Finland.



The financial terms of the green energy deal that will push up Ecolab's global green energy sourcing to nearly 80 percent were not disclosed.



The Mörknässkogen wind farm, developed by Low Carbon, is expected to start operations by the end of 2023. It will produce around 100GWh of renewable energy a year to fulfill the energy needs of over 29,000 homes.



The project will cut potential greenhouse gases by an estimated 20,900 tones and cover 100 percent of the electricity Ecolab uses to power all European sites including 15 major offices, 26 manufacturing facilities and seven RD&E centers.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ECOLAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de