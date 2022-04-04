

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Iron Spark I Inc. (ISAA) is up over 27% at $12.73 Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is up over 25% at $49.43 Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is up over 25% at $4.50 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is up over 25% at $3.56 Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 13% at $2.72 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 12% at $2.84 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 12% at $2.79 System1, Inc. (SST) is up over 9% at $16.92 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is up over 9% at $3.10 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is up over 9% at $2.77 TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is up over 9% at $2.69 Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is up over 7% at $8.49 Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) is up over 6% at $3.06



In the Red



Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) is down over 14% at $3.22 Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is down over 12% at $2.90 Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) is down over 10% at $2.88 Curis, Inc. (CRIS) is down over 9% at $2.20 Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is down over 8% at $2.40 Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) is down over 5% at $3.57







