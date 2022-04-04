

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia trade balance registered a deficit in February as imports rose faster than exports, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Exports grew 18.7 percent year-on-year in February and imports surged 50.3 percent.



The trade deficit was EUR 617.79 million in February.



The result can be attributed to larger trade with EU Member States as well as with non-member countries, the agency said.



For the first two months of the year, exports rose 19.3 percent and imports gained 50.8 percent. Trade deficit was EUR 1.0 billion.







