

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production decreased in February, led by a slump in output in the electricity and gas sector, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a calendar adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in February.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in February.



Manufacturing output grew 2.5 percent annually in February, but decreased 2.1 percent from the previous month.



Production in mining and quarrying grew 15.2 percent yearly, while output in electricity and gas supply fell 19.9 percent.



For the January to February period, industrial production rose 2.5 percent from a year ago.







