London, UK, 4 April 2022

SenSen (SNS) is an Australian-based company that applies artificial intelligence (AI) to problems that involve monitoring physical spaces. Its SenDISA product platform fuses together data from multiple sensors in real time, extracts what is relevant and then uses AI to help customers reduce costs and increase revenues. SenSen's ongoing transition to a 'pragmatic SaaS' model with higher-margin recurring revenues, the Scancam acquisition and Land Grab strategy should help maintain its recent momentum of contract wins across multiple geographies and verticals, which we expect could lead to a reduction of the valuation gap.

SenSen is trading at 4.8x price/revenue for FY23e, a significant discount to its peers despite SNS's higher forecasted growth rates. Using the average peer multiple of 7.2x price/revenue for FY23e implies a share price of AUSD0.18 or upside of 50%. If SenSen can maintain the momentum in new customer wins and success across geographies and verticals, we expect there could be a reduction in the gap. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

www.edisongroup.com

