Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a final tranche cash payment of $400,000 from Yorkton Ventures (TSXV: YVI) for the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins Gold Deposit ('the Property") in southeastern Quebec, Canada. This concludes the sale of the property to Yorkton Ventures.

"We are very please with having concluded this transaction with Yorkton Ventures. Throughout this process, Yorkton has been transparent and in constant communication allowing for an efficient process to unfold despite some unavoidable delays. We wish Yorkton well in developing the property in the very amenable mining jurisdiction of Quebec," stated Andre Tessier, President of Delta Resources Limited.

Andrew Lee Smith, Yorkton's CEO said, "Yorkton's Board and management are pleased to have concluded this transaction with Delta. The Company is looking forward to actively engaging the Bellechasse-Timmins Gold Project and the opportunity it represents to enhance shareholder value. The transaction proved to be a challenging process during the time of the pandemic, and on behalf of the Board I would like to thank Delta for their patience and support while completing the transaction."

Delta retains a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on any and all commercial production derived from the Bellechasse-Timmins property. Yorkton may re-purchase 0.5% of the NSR for $1 Million at any time.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 45 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2 GOLD and DELTA-2 VMS, 200 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 49M shares outstanding and is fully funded for its 2022 exploration.

www.deltaresources.ca

