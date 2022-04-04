Kevin Harrington Brings Over Fifty Years Of Experience Helping Startups to Fortune 100 Companies Grow & Scale Their Business. He Joins the #1 Reputation Management Firm To Help Client's Control, Manage, Improve, and Protect Their Online Reputation.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Reputation Rhino, a top-rated online reputation management company in New York City serving small- and midsize businesses and individuals with powerful online reputation management services and internet marketing solutions, today announced the addition of original 'Shark Tank' star and entrepreneurship expert Kevin Harrington to their growth-oriented leadership team. Harrington will help spearhead Reputation Rhino's mission to empower individuals and businesses to maintain greater control over their online reputation. After all, "Reputation Is Everything."





Reputation Rhino Brings On Legendary Entrepreneur & Original 'Shark Tank' Star Kevin Harrington As Partner

Reputation Rhino leverages the most current marketing strategies and state of the art technology solutions to help their clients be proactive with their reputation before there is an issue. The company implements its award-winning strategies to help remove or suppress negative search results, improve business reviews, remove damaging personal content, and fight against even the most difficult online algorithms. Kevin Harrington brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and credibility and his expertise in digital marketing, advertising, and proven record of success will help Reputation Rhino expand its leadership role in this fast-growing industry.

"I am extremely committed to ensuring we give our clients a reputation they can be proud of. This is why I could not be more excited that Kevin Harrington will be joining our crash," said Dave Fulk, CEO, Reputation Rhino. "Not only does he bring with him a stellar reputation, but also knowledge and experience delivering industry-leading services and products that our clients will directly benefit from."

Inventor of the Infomercial, a "shark" on Shark Tank, Fortune 100 investor, philanthropist, and author, Kevin Harrington is a trailblazer in the digital media space. With over 1,000 products launched in over 100 countries, with billions in sales including taking 21 companies past the $100 Million mark. He sits on the board of directors for multiple companies and has created over $10 billion in value. Importantly, his people-first, win-win perspective sits at the heart of everything he has accomplished.

With Reputation Rhino, Kevin Harrington will help those in competitive markets that need a positive, reputable online presence, such as doctors, lawyers, executives, and entrepreneurs. With their consultative approach, use of technology, and cutting-edge search engine marketing skills, Reputation Rhino's team of experienced professionals are able to remove or suppress negative search results, improve business reviews, and drive qualified leads and traffic to clients.

"I'm extremely excited about teaming up with Reputation Rhino. Your reputation matters - in both business and life. I know first hand how crucial reputation management is for any business or individual that wants agency over what the public reads about them online," said Harrington. "This is a top-notch company, fully equipped with all the experience and expertise needed to handle any type of situation a client may find themselves in - in any sector."

Reputation Rhino is a one-stop-shop for online reputation. The company has been recognized and featured in Bloomberg, Times, Forbes, Fox Business, Huffington Post, U.S. News, and more. Reputation Rhino has worked with global brands, high-profile clients, members of Congress, as well as countless entrepreneurs and business executives. With Harrington on their team, they look forward to working with anyone wanting to enhance their online presence and gain an online reputation to be proud of.

For more information, please visit www.reputationrhino.com or email Info@reputationrhino.com or call 1-888-975-3331.

About Reputation Rhino



Reputation Rhino is a leading Online Reputation Management company based in New York City.

Our outstanding team is made up of experienced legal, public relations, reputation management, marketing, and technology experts who have worked with some of the largest brands in the world.

Reputation Rhino's award-winning strategies help individuals and businesses remove or suppress negative search results and look their very best online.

Reputation Rhino has been featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, Fox Business, New York Post, U.S. News, Hollywood Reporter, Time Magazine, WABC Radio, and more.



For more information about Reputation Rhino visit https://www.reputationrhino.com or call 888-975-3331.



About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and an original shark on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales.

Contact:

Todd William

Reputation Rhino

1-888-975-3331

Info@reputationrhino.com

