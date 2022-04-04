Validated Claim Support Closes Out FDA Inspection With No Adverse Findings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Validated Claim Support, LLC. (the "Company" "VCS" or "Validated") a Consumer Product Testing Company in Teaneck NJ, has officially announced that they have successfully completed a regulatory audit by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and had no major findings. All Inspectional Observations were addressed immediately according to expectation.

The audit was conducted between August 19th, 2020 and August 24th 2020. A final Establishment Inspection Report was first provided by FDA to Validated Claim Support on January 25th, 2022. Validated officially closed the audit in March after addressing all outstanding action items. The inspection found that the firm operates as an OTC drug and cosmetic testing laboratory to support product label claims of its customers' products. No samples were collected, and no refusals were encountered onsite.

From a service perspective, Validated offers custom tailored clinical studies designed to differentiate products in domestic and global markets. In the US, VCS tests OTC drug products, skincare, cosmetics, and medical devices and is thus governed under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the United States, the FDA considers Clinical Testing to be an extension of manufacturing, and as such Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) are subject to unannounced compliance audits by officers of the FDA.

The FDA does not endorse testing laboratories, skincare products, or manufacturers in the United States. An audit with no adverse findings in no way denotes that the FDA approves of any products which pass through a facility that is inspected. Regarding OTC drugs, the FDA "approves" of acceptable active ingredients only. Finished products such as off the shelf sunscreen formulations or anti-aging products are not individually analyzed or inspected.

While the FDA does not officially "approve" of laboratories like Validated Claim Support, a registration and positive audit history is nonetheless critically important. Products tested at non-registered laboratories are considered to be misbranded in the eyes of the FDA, and this is a criminal offense according to the FDA's website:

Applicability of registration and CGMP requirements. Proposed § 201.327(k) reflects FDA's existing view that final formulation testing conducted under § 201.327 constitutes the "manufacture" of a drug. As such, this testing must be conducted in an establishment registered in accordance with part 207 (21 CFR part 207) and section 510 of the FD&C Act. Accordingly, a product labeled in reliance on final formulation testing done in an unregistered establishment is misbranded under section 502(o) of the FD&C Act. This interpretation is also consistent with FDA's regulations in § 330.1, which require that OTC monograph drug products be manufactured in a registered establishment in order to be generally recognized as safe and effective and not misbranded. The incorporation of this provision in § 201.327, therefore, is intended to clarify an existing requirement for facilities performing this type of testing.

As per the FDA's stance above, any OTC drug products tested in unregistered laboratory establishments are misbranded under section 502(o) of the FD&C Act. Accordingly, it is up to personal care brands and product manufacturers to ensure that all of their formulations with OTC ingredients like sunscreens, acne creams, dandruff shampoos or anti-aging products with actives like retinol, are tested at FDA Registered laboratories. A list of all Current Registered laboratories that can support OTC drug claims is maintained by the FDA here: FDA Current Drug Establishments Registration Site.

A search for Validated Claim Support on this site brings up the following confirmation of registration and inspection:

According to Brian Ecclefield, VCS' Managing Director, "As a laboratory focused on ethical testing and transparent clinical research, our first FDA Inspection at Validated Claim Support was a major milestone. It was a bit nerve racking as my first official regulatory audit, but I am extremely proud of our team and think we'll be even more comfortable hosting future audits." Mr. Ecclefield noted that the FDA has the authority to enter the facility at any time, but that an annual inspection is generally the expectation.

Every audit provides room for growth and opportunity, according to Ecclefield: "Even though we had no major findings of note, we did have 6 main discussion points in our close out meeting with the FDA inspector. We look at this as a very positive outcome, and we have already used each point as a springboard to improve our existing procedures and increase efficiency. Each time we go through this process we'll get better at it, and our QMS will continue to evolve as we work to constantly reassess domestic and global regulations, requirements, and recommendations."

About Validated Claim Support

Validated Claim Support is a clinical testing laboratory in Teaneck, NJ that services skincare, OTC, haircare, and personal care product manufacturers. VCS conducts In-Vivo testing by way of Expert Grading, Bio-Physical Instrumental Assessments, Consumer In-Use Testing, and High Resolution Imaging. With a custom GCP/GMP hybrid Quality Management System, VCS is both FDA Registered and Inspected.

