Singularity Group: Singularity University and IU International University of Applied Sciences Partner to Offer Impactful and Future-Ready Education Worldwide

Singularity-Enriched Accredited Degree Programs from IU will Inspire a Global Society of Impact Entrepreneurs by Providing a Deeper Understanding of Exponential Technologies and How They Can Be Used as a Force for Good

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ERFURT, Germany, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singularity University, part of the global organization Singularity Group whose mission is to positively impact one billion people with the power of exponential technology, and IU International University of Applied Sciences (IU) , a global pioneer in technologized, student-centric higher education and Germany's largest university, today announced a worldwide partnership. The collaboration brings together IU's accredited degree programs and EdTech platform with Singularity University's global reach and leadership development initiatives.

The partnership means that current and aspiring leaders can earn accredited graduate and executive degrees from IU while gaining a deeper understanding of how exponential technologies are dramatically affecting companies, communities, and countries. In addition to learning about the future through a river of content from Singularity, IU students will become part of an exclusive IU cohort within the Singularity community of over 250,000 impact innovators. These innovators themselves contribute content and insights from countries around the world on topics such as clean energy, longevity, mobility, smart cities and more.

"Several major trends are converging that make this partnership powerful. First, hundreds of millions of students around the world deserve 'anytime' access to more affordable and more relevant undergraduate and graduate programs. Second, exponential technologies continuously make possible new solutions to serious problems facing humanity and the planet," said Steve Leonard, CEO of Singularity Group. "Our partnership with IU combines the best of our respective abilities for the benefit of students around the world as they grow into leaders of companies, communities, and countries."

Sven Schütt, CEO of IU, said: "At IU, we are passionate about learner-centric education to unlock human potential and empower people to grow. As Europe's fastest-growing university and the biggest state-accredited educational institution in Germany, we are a pioneer in leveraging technology and innovation. IU democratizes education by removing cultural, geographical and financial entry barriers with flexible and tailor-made modes of studying. And we equip our students with the tech proficiency necessary to tackle the challenges of the 21st century. We are excited to team up with Singularity to reach even more learners around the world and bring together our unique strengths for the benefit of societies around the world."

About Singularity Group

Singularity Group is a global impact organization that looks into the future to help leaders better understand how exponential technology will shape businesses and societies in the years ahead. Through a deeper understanding of the accelerated pace of change and the role that technology plays in it, these leaders create tremendous positive impact that improves the wellbeing of people and the health of the planet. Over the past decade, Singularity has worked with more than 75,000 leaders drawn from corporations, nonprofits, governments, investors, and academia. With 250,000 impact-minded innovators across the Singularity network, 125 chapters and partners across six continents and a strong digital presence, Singularity Group reaches millions of people each month. The organization has launched over 5,000 social impact initiatives and its alumni have started more than 200 companies. For more information, visit https://su.org/ .