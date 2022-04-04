Red Light Holland to reschedule a live stream in late May 2022, of an intimate Russell Peters Q & A in front of a live audience, after he completes his journey, on multiple social media accounts.





Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce Russell Peters, the company's Chief Creative Officer (Twitter: @TheRealRussellP - 3.9M Followers, Facebook: The REAL Russell Peters - 1.4M Followers, Instagram: @RussellPeters 502k) is expected to arrive in Amsterdam to experience his first psychedelic journey, in late May, 2022. Russell will be using Red Light Holland's premium psilocybin truffles and will be guided by Red Light Holland's therapist and expert psychedelic guide Jeff Hamburg. Peters will be accompanied by a camera crew and will give a special intimate Q&A hosted by CEO Todd Shapiro in front of a live audience which will be live-streamed on Red Light Holland social media accounts after he completes his journey and integration session. More details about the location and exact times, anticipated to happen in late May 2022, will be released in the near future.

"As I've previously said - after I deal with all my trauma - I hope I still have the ability to make people laugh," said Russell Peters, Red Light Holland's Chief Creative Officer. "Truthfully 2021 was a tough year for many of us. Personally, I missed performing. I missed the adrenaline of a live audience on a consistent basis. Connecting with a loyal audience is what made me who I am, and its something I've always been grateful for. However, through the struggles of a changing world came perspective and love. In October 2021, I actually thought I was ready for this journey - but now I'm truly ready for the Red Light Holland team to help guide me through a deeper meaning to this wild life which we all have one shot at. I hope by eventually sharing my Red Light Holland facilitated journey in a livestream during a Q&A with CEO Todd Shapiro to the world, we can try to inspire and help others. Life has ups and downs. Enjoying the ups is great, but dealing with the downs are important, as is set and setting, proper guidance and timing. The time is right. Red Light Holland and I are ready."

"Russell and I were originally supposed to be in The Netherlands in October 2021 to bring this experience to the world - but then I unfortunately got COVID-19 and I couldn't travel," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "Russell was willing to go ahead but asked if we could be there together so we could talk about his experience in a candid, genuine and unstructured - real - fashion, as we've known each other on a personal level for quite some time now. We've been patient and now we've found a window of opportunity to make whole on his journey! Let's hope Covid or any other unforeseen events don't bring us down, as we are genuinely looking forward to late May. We are a very progressive company and we are not afraid to highlight our mission - of providing responsible use, affordable and equitable access to psilocybin with the goal of positive change. Russell's willingness to share his experience is a blessing. It's rare that you get a celebrity of his stature able to open up about such an intimate moment in their life. As I used to say, 'stay tuned' for more details to come soon. Much love!"

"Again, I'm excited to facilitate Russell on his truffle journey. It will be fascinating to hear Russell share his experience with the world since every journey is unique," said Jeff Hamburg, Red Light Holland Therapist and expert psychedelic facilitator. "I am confident this will be beneficial not only to Russell himself, but to others hearing and learning about the potential benefits of such an experience."

Red Light Holland and Russell Peters will share more details, about where and when people in the Netherlands can attend the live intimate event and where individuals all around the world can view the live-stream, in the near future.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles.

