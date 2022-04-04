

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. trade deficit and factory orders might be the highlight this week. The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting also will special attention. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up on Monday.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares were trading broadly higher.



The latest reports of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine are influencing investor sentiments. Ukraine said 410 civilian bodies were found in the Kyiv region and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was accused of Russian genocide in his country.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 14.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 51.00 points.



Stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth.



The U.S. major average finished in the positive territory. The Dow advanced 139.92 points or 0.4 percent to 34,818.27, the Nasdaq rose 40.98 points or 0.3 percent to 14,261.50 and the S&P 500 climbed 15.45 points or 0.3 percent to 4,545.86.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Factory Orders for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.6 percent, while it was up 1.4 percent in the previous month.



The investor Movement Index for March will be released at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 6.79.



Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Monday. Shanghai markets were closed for a holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.10 percent to 22,502.31.



Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.25 percent or 70.49 percent to 27,736.47.



Australian markets finished modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.27 percent to 7,513.70.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 9.87 points or 0.15 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 7.51 points or 0.05 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 6.63 points or 0.08 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 118.38 points or 0.98 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.064 percent.







