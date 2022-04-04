Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Victory Yacht Sales Posts RECORD Sales and Revenues for 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Victory Marine Holdings (OTC PINK:VMHG) is proud to announce it's 2021 yearend financial overview, highlighted by its nearly 300% increase in gross sales year over year.

"In spite of massive shortages of inventories across the boating landscape, supply chain backlogs and Covid 19 travel and vacation restrictions, limiting travel for millions of travelers, vacationers and dual homeowner's traditional migrations, we had a record year, by a long shot", says Orlando Hernandez, CEO of Victory Yachts. " It's a testament to the strength of the industry that we have endured the most trying economic times perhaps since WWW2, ". Hernandez continues " While many of the industry predictors told us that the boat sales and brokerage business would not survive the pandemic, it appears that the consumer thought otherwise". We couldn't be happier"

The company announced that for the year ended December 31st, 2021, the company grossed $6,211,000.00, a staggering increase from 2020, where the total sales were under $2.2 million. "Furthermore, and encouraging optimism within the company, our most ambitious projects, stalled in 2021 by Covid, are now front and center as we approach the 2022-year, inflation, shortages and all."

The full financials are available to view the year end financials posted on https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/323866/content

About Victory Marine Holdings

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG), is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation, and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/

