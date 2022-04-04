Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2022 | 15:32
Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football $7,500,000 Equity Line Term Sheet

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Major League Football (OTC Symbol:MLFB) President and CEO Frank Murtha announced today that Major League Football has received a Term Sheet for a $7,500,000 Equity Line Investment from an institutional investor. "Terms of this offer are being reviewed by our Board of Directors and financial consultants. It has not been accepted, pending this review," Murtha reported.

The offer is a result of the Company's continuing search for and screening of potential investors in Major League Football. Prompt due diligence has begun.

Further information will be released as facts warrant.

CONTACT:

f.murtha@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695857/Major-League-Football-MLFB-7500000-Equity-Line-Term-Sheet

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
