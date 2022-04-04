iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Voting Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) ("iFabric") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held virtually on March 31, 2022, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the meeting. A detailed description of all resolutions that were voted on can be reviewed in iFabric's information circular which was filed on www.sedar.com on March 4, 2022. All of the director nominees listed in the information circular were elected/re-elected as directors of iFabric. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Hylton Karon 20,743,436 99.97% 7,050 0.03% Hilton Price 20,719,436 99.85% 31,050 0.15% Richard Macary 20,727,136 99.89% 23,350 0.11% Cameron Groome 20,720,436 99.86% 30,050 0.14% Mark Cochran 20,718,436 99.85% 32,050 0.15% Giancarlo Beevis 20,720,436 99.86% 30,050 0.14%

In addition, at the meeting, iFabric shareholders approved resolutions to fix the number of directors at six, appoint BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of iFabric for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the iFabric board and to approve the unallocated stock options for a further three years.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695779/iFabric-Announces-Annual-General-And-Special-Meeting-Voting-Results