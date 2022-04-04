Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") and all of the shareholders of RockStock dated April 1, 2022, which is the definitive agreement governing its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of RockStock for aggregate consideration of $937,500 (the "Transaction"). The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about April 6, 2022. Transaction details and remaining steps are described more fully below. All dollar amounts are quoted in Canadian Dollars.

About RockStock

RockStock Equities Inc.'s vision is to capitalize on the dramatic impact of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs on a once beleaguered music industry. With a primary focus on developing an artists/fans platform (the "RockStock Platform"), RockStock intends to facilitate and empower artists through a state-of-the art app platform allowing artists to directly monetize their music, create "pay-per-view" performances and participate in the exciting new world of NFT revenue generation. For the fans, it is an opportunity to connect and support the artists they love through a multi genre, online competition and participate in profit opportunities to be created through the purchase of artist security tokens and NFTs. For more information about RockStock, please visit www.myrockstock.com.

"We are excited to welcome RockStock into the CoinAnalyst family. The music industry has shown a great deal of interest in embracing blockchain technology, and we believe that the RockStock Platform, along with artist empowerment will set us apart from the competition. In addition, the data will help drive our Insights Platform to provide a unique perspective into the world of music. Imagine coming across the next star, before they gain superstardom. This acquisition gives us the foundation to make that possible," said Pascal Lauria, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinAnalyst.

Overview of the Transaction

Pursuant to the SPA, the Company has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares of RockStock (the "RockStock Shares") for consideration of $937,500 (the "Purchase Price") in accordance with the terms consistent with the binding letter of intent (the "LOI") executed on January 20, 2022. The Company will issue an aggregate of 3,750,000 common shares in the capital of CoinAnalyst (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per share to the shareholders of RockStock (the "RockStock Shareholders"), pro rata in proportion to their holdings in RockStock. The parties to the SPA agreed that an additional up to 250,000 common shares in the capital of CoinAnalyst (the "Earnout Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per share shall be issued to the RockStock Shareholders, pro rata in proportion to their holdings in RockStock, if, at the end of 6 months period immediately following the closing of the Transaction, RockStock has developed a minimum viable product ("MVP") for its mobile app and web app of the RockStock Platform.

The securities issued pursuant to the Transaction are subject to contractual restrictions on trading (the "Lock-Up Agreements"), and will be released to each RockStock Shareholder as follows: (i) 10% of the Consideration Shares at the closing and 15% increments on each successive three months anniversary of closing; and, in the case of the Earnout Shares, 10% of the Earnout Shares to be released on the date of issuance of the Earnout Shares and 15% increments on each successive three months anniversary of the date of issuance.

The Company will appoint David Abbott, the principal of RockStock, to its board of directors (the "Board"). In addition, the Company will enter into consulting agreements with David Abbott and Christelle Dussault.

The Transaction, including the proposed issuance of Consideration Shares and Earnout Shares, is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of any required regulatory and exchange approvals.

About CoinAnalyst

CoinAnalyst focuses on the business which includes an artificial intelligence ("AI")-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a dashboard. The dashboard monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The Company's software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets. Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes and allows for messaging.

To learn more about CoinAnalyst, please visit https://coinanalyst.tech/en/.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Sazama

Chief Operating Officer and Director

Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech

Phone: + 49 69 2648485 - 20

