Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: CAGR of 25.8%, Silicon Photonics Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 7253.6 Million in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Photonics Market Value is expected to record a valuation of USD 7253.6 Million by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 25.8% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Silicon Photonics Market size was Valued at USD 1454.8 Million in 2021. Silicon Photonics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Transceivers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Switches, Cables, Sensors) By Component (Lasers, Modulators, Photo Detectors) By Waveguide (400-1,500 NM, 1,310-1,550 NM, 900-7000 NM) By Applications (Data Centers And High-Performance Computing, Telecommunication, Military, Defense And Aerospace, Medical, And Life Science, Other Applications) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

The global silicon photonics market has been expected to grow at a good rate in the coming decade. The silicon photonics market CAGR will be really high considering the demand that is increasing for the data transfer capabilities and higher bandwidth. The COVID outbreak has made work from home and school from home a norm and that has created the need to transfer information at a faster rate. This has opened doors to multiple application opportunities for the global silicon photonics market.

Silicon Photonics Market Drivers

The need for silicon photonics arises because it is difficult for the conventional copper cables to cater to the high-speed transfer demand of the current times. This issue of spectral range being limited is eliminated by the usage of optical interconnects along with silicon photonic transceivers. Further, the components like the transceivers, switches and interconnects which are used in the communication networks consume a lot less power and over a cost benefit and offer a more environment-friendly option.

Lasers are needed for the optical data transmission at a higher speed since they make pure light in frequency as well as color terms. The silicon photonics have an option of using either the off-chip or the on-chip light sources. The on-chip source has the ability to achieve a higher density of integration as it has a compact size and also offers better performance in energy proportionality and energy-efficiency terms. It is however a complex process. Further, the different sources of light increase the complexity levels as they hinder the growth of the global silicon photonics market.

Short-reach communication can link the optical interconnects and that creates a huge scope for the global silicon photonics market in developing the communication market. The technology has the ability to optimize the performance of short reach communication system. Data can be transferred at a faster speed due to this. The silicon photonics market leaders have been making their efforts to increase the speed of transmission and do it over a bigger distance. A critical task for the global market is the implanting of various different types of integrated circuits. It is a big challenge because of the thermal effect. Great difficulties are faced in embedding components in a nanometer scale. These silicon photonic devices have higher sensitivity towards the waveguide dimensions. Therefore, they require a non-meter scale control and need to have a decent amount of variation in the silicon-refractive index. This is a major challenge as it can be controlled only by increasing the power consumption.

Silicon Photonics Market report covers prominent players like

The major silicon photonics companies are focused on investing in technology development and research through which they can further reduce power consumption. The major companies which are operating in the market are engaged in exchange of information too and mergers and acquisition.

Cisco Systems

Intel

MACOM Technology

GlobalFoundries

NeoPhotonics

InPhi

II-VI

IBM

STMicroelectronics

Rockley Photonics

Mellanox Technologies

Sicoya

Lumentum Operations

RANOVUS

Broadcom

Hamamatsu Photonics

Molex

Fujitsu

Chiral Photonics

EFFECT Photonics

AIO Core

NKTPhotonics

IPG Photonics

DAS Photonics

TDK Corporations

Silicon Photonics Market: Segmentation analysis

In terms of application, the transceivers are expected to be used in multiple applications and therefore it is expected that they will grow the fastest. This is where they are used for data center, high-performance computing and the telecommunication. The top silicon photonics companies look to enable data at 100 Gbps. The sales saw a bit of a dip during the covid pandemic but as the covid pandemic is heading towards its end, we can expect the sales to jump quickly and make up for all the losses and deficits that have been incurred recently.

The hybrid silicon lasers is also going to grow as it is used for the mass production issues of production of silicon lasers. This hybrid approach uses the benefits of the light emitting properties and combines it with the process of silicon maturity for fabricating electrically driven lasers. These lasers are fabricated on a silicon wafer which maybe integrated into the other silicon photonic devices.

Recent Development:

Researchers Built a Silicon Photonic Neural Network that Overcomes Limitations of Fiber Transmission: On January 16th, 2022; Researchers at Princeton Lightwave Lab and NEC Laboratory America have built a real-time neural network on an integrated photonic chip, enabled by silicon photonics. The technology could be useful for a trans-pacific transmission link of upto 10,000 km and could help to overcome the adverse effects of fiber nonlinearity. This is an excellent case of how photonics outperforms electronics in AI applications. In addition, the silicon neural network created by the researchers is programmable and based on the so-called broadcast-and-weight protocol.

Tower Semiconductor in Israel is Offering the World's First Open-Silicon Photonics with Monolithic III-V Lasers: On December 22nd, 2021; Tower Semiconductor in Israel is offering the world's first open silicon photonics (SiPho) foundry-ready process with integrated III-V lasers, amplifiers, modulators and detectors. The platform was developed with networking giant Juniper Networks for optical connectivity in datacentres and telecom networks, as well as new emerging applications in artificial intelligence (AI), LiDAR and other sensors for driverless cars. The platform co-integrates III-V lasers, semiconductor optical amplifiers (SOA), electro-absorption modulators (EAM) and photodetectors with silicon photonics devices, all monolithically on a single chip. This enables smaller, higher-channel count and more power-efficient optical architectures and solutions. Foundry availability will enable a broad array of product developers to create highly integrated photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for diverse markets.

MACOM Technology Solution Collaborated with GlobalFoundries to Scale Silicon Photonics for Data Centers and 5G: On December 8th, 2021; MACOM Technology Solutions and GlobalFoundries (GF) collaborated to ramp the innovative Laser Photonic Integrated Circuit (L-PIC) platform from MACOM using GF's current-generation 300mm-wafer silicon photonics offering, 90WG. Production scale of 300mm wafers is expected to enable exponential port growth in cloud data centers and 5G networks. The collaboration was leveraged GF's 300mm silicon manufacturing process to deliver requisite cost, scale and capacity that is expected to enable mainstream L-PIC deployment for hyper scale data center interconnect and 5G network deployments at 100G, 400G and beyond.

Cisco acquired Silicon Photonics Company Luxtera for $660 Million: On December 18th, 2018; Cisco incorporated Luxtera's technology across its intent-based networking portfolio, which spans data center and service provider markets. Cisco specifically cited integration of Luxtera's technology into its 100GbE and 400GbE portfolios. As system port capacity increases to 400GbE and beyond, optics plays an increasingly important role in addressing density and power requirements. In late October Cisco announced 400G switches that target hyperscale cloud providers, large enterprise data centers, and telecommunications providers moving to 5G. The company was actually a bit late to the 400G party.

Silicon photonics market: Market Trends

The global silicon photonics market forecast is extremely positive in the modern world as the pandemic has disrupted value chains all over the world and manufacturing sector has also been affected leading to a slowdown in consumer spending and demand. The pandemic however has been fruitful for the internet usage as there has been a spike in employees working from home when the lockdowns were imposed in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. This pandemic also brought a higher inclination of the consumer towards watching television and learning through the internet.

The surge though has also seen people laid off and their expenditures cut down. This has been impacting the sales of networking components directly like the silicon photonic devices to a large extent. Data centers and high-performance computing is touted to be among the fastest growing applications of these solutions. The world has seen the first phase of 5G network deployment begin but the pandemic has halted the progress. This is going to affect the growth of the global market. The recent silicon photonics market trends though suggest that as the pandemic heads towards its final stages, the market will keep growing.

Reginal Analysis:

The region of Asia Pacific is expected to register the maximum growth in the coming few years as the global silicon photonic market sees application in the telecommunication sector and data center along with the higher performance applications in computing among others. The market in the Asia Pacific region has further been driven by the population being high. The two most populated countries, China and India, are in the region and are seeing a wave of technology outreach. The high-speed networks and mobile devices are being used increasingly and the infrastructure therefore is growing rapidly for this market. Both the countries saw a massive COVID pandemic period where people adapted to the work from home norms and that has driven the market significantly.

On Special Requirement Silicon Photonics Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Silicon Photonics Market Size to hit USD 46.17 Billion in 2028

