|15:52
|BW Offshore Limited: Interim contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien
|15:34
|BW Offshore Extends Contract for Espoir Ivoirien
|(PLX AI) - BW Offshore has entered into a short-term extension for Espoir Ivoirien from 4 April to 15 May 2022 to allow time to finalize terms for a further contract extension.
|Buy BW Offshore on Strong Cash Flow, Carnegie Says; Shares Rise
|(PLX AI) - BW Offshore benefits from strong cash flows and has a healthy balance sheet, analysts at Carnegie said, resuming coverage with a buy rating.• Price target NOK 35 implies 24% upside• Value...
|22.03.
|BW OFFSHORE LIMITED - Shareholding Threshold Reached
|16.03.
|BW Offshore signs an agreement to recycle the FPSO Umuroa
|BW OFFSHORE LIMITED
|3,098
|+4,87 %