AC Energy has revealed plans to invest in solar projects throughout Asia, including Bangladesh, by forming a joint venture with Germany's ib vogt GmbH.Manila-based AC Energy said it will also focus on solar development in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Laos. It wants to go forward with late-stage projects with ib vogt and plans to invest $200 million in equity, in addition to debt funding. They plan to build 1GW capacity under their new partnership. In Bangladesh, ib vogt is now working on a 50 MW solar project in Feni district, Bangladesh. The German developer is still trying to secure land ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...