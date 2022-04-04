Helo Corp.: Helo Corp Announces Record Annual 2021 Results with $64.7 Million of Revenue or 276% Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company), a leading developer of wearable devices at the forefront of digital health and data-driven wellness, is pleased to announce its annual 2021 results.

"The significant improvements achieved this year have been generated from our continued technology advances and the change in our business model, as we sell our products and services to wellness consumers worldwide under the VyvoTM brand," said Sean McVeigh Chief Executive Officer. "I was very pleased with the strong performance of our Asian markets, which led us to a record-breaking year. We continue to navigate challenges related to COVID-19, including restrictions on in-person meetings and supply chain delays. With a strong product pipeline, robust business model and our planned expansion into sizable new markets, we look forward to growth opportunities in the future."

"We are excited with our annual revenue of $64.7 million in 2021, a growth rate of 276%" added Ryan Wood, Chief Financial Officer. "Gross margin decreased by 180 basis points to 68.7%, but our overall profitability grew by $10.2 million due to an increase in revenue and a decrease in SG&A as a percent of revenue. Earnings per share was $0.12 for the year. We ended the year with a strong balance sheet with total assets of $27.8 million and no debt."

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC: HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company at the forefront of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Helo uses its life watches and other personal devices and its proprietary bio-metrics data platform to encourage wellness-centered lifestyles and consumer data empowerment under the Vyvo TM brand and to power the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy. Our Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our customers with tokens to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our data rich platform empowers our customers to own and control their bio-metric data, while providing AI-formulated personalized reports and alerts, as well as customized Nutrapak supplements. Our platform also presents Big Data opportunities for technology development, medical research and diagnostics.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links below:

https://www.vyvo.com and http://www.helocorp.com

The Company's annual disclosure statement and unaudited financial statements are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HLOC/disclosure.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

